Gold seized at airport

Customs officials at the international airport here have seized 196 grams of gold valued at ₹9.6 lakh from a passenger.

A press release gave the name of the passenger as Abdul Raheem Eriyal Jafar from Po Kudlu, Kasaragod district, Kerala. The gold was seized after he landed at the airport from Dubai on an Air India flight IX 384 on Friday.

The passenger, against whom a case has been registered, had concealed mercury-coated gold strips in kitchenware, gas lighters, MP3 player and earphone that carried in his checked-in baggage, the release said and added that the profiling of the passenger led to the seizure of the gold.

Deputy Commissioner Praveen Kandi lead the Customs team consisting of Superintendents Nagesh Kumar and Naveen Kumar.