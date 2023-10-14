Go ahead with Netravathi Riverfront Promenade on available land, says Kateel

October 14, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday, October 14, directed the Mangaluru Smart City Limited to go ahead with Netravathi Riverfront Promenade work on the available government land.

When Mr. Kateel visited the work site in Mulihitlu, MSCL officials said of the 2.25 km proposed promenade, 1.75 km of port land was available to execute the work while private persons were still holding on to about 500 metre long land on lease.

“Do not drag the work and go ahead on the available land,” he said, while asking officials to speed up the process of acquiring the 500 metres of land. He will take up this issue with the Port Department officials in the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting on October 26.

In the 2.25 km-long Netravathi Promenade between Netravathi Railway bridge and Bolar Sea Face, the MSCL has proposed to lay 6 metre wide footpath and three metre wide bicycle track. “This stretch will be purely for non-motorised transport,” an MSCL official said.

There will be a wooden bridge at Mangroves found at the start of the promenade. There will be bird-watching area, kiosks, cycle parking places, benches and few other nature enjoying features all long the route. The MSCL has proposed to have jetty in Jeppu and Bolar Sea Face. A wooden bridge would be built to overpass mangroves found near Mangalore Club.

Inspecting the Mahakalipadu twin Railway under bridge (RUB) work of the Southern Railway and also of connecting roads being laid by MSCL, Mr. Kateel directed the MSCL officials to complete the work by January 2024. The Railway officials were directed to complete the RUB work by March 2024.

When MSCL officials said he work of GAIL Gas and of Karnataka Urban Development and Coastal Environment Project (KUDCEMP) were delaying completion of four-lane road work between Pumpwell and Padil, Mr. Kateel asked D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Manglauru City South MLA, to regularly review the work and ensure timely completion.

Mr. Kateel visited the new International swimming pool in Yemmekere and said the pool would formally start functioning from November with the State-level swimming competition.

Appreciating MSCL for the new five-storied surgical block at the Government Wenlock Hospital, Mr. Kateel said ₹63 crore has been spent by the Central Government for the building and equipment. The new block will be operational after getting few more equipment, he said.