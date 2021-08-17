‘Full socio-economic freedom will make Gandhian vision a reality’

Achieving complete socio-economic freedom will make Gandhian vision a complete reality, Executive Vice-President of Manipal Academy of Higher Education Vinod Bhat has said.

He was speaking after launching the new BA and MA programmes at Manipal’s Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences under MAHE on Monday.

Dr. Bhat maintained that it is a meaningful coincidence that the new programmes are commencing immediately after Independence Day. Academics also need to strive for social and economic freedoms and that would be a fulfilment of Gandhian vision, he said.

Education would be incomplete without actually learning together and not just virtually, Dr. Bhat said and hoped that universities would be able to call their students back to campus at the earliest.

Centre director Varadesh Hiregange in his introductory remark said that the three Ps — Poetics (meaning aesthetics), Politics (inching towards peace studies) and Philosophy (turning into ecosophy) — capture the essence of the programmes being offered by the centre.

BA in Aesthetics and Peace Studies, MA in Ecosophical Aesthetics and MA in Art and Peace Studies were relaunched on the occasion.