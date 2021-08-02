Mangaluru

Gandhian Centre to start classes on August 16

Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will start classes on August 16.

A release here said that the classes for MA (Ecosophical Aesthetics), which looks at all arts from an ecosophical perspective, MA (Art and Peace Studies), which intends to make use of arts for international relations, BA (Aesthetics and Peace studies), which combines humanities and social sciences, will start online. The offline classes will be started suitably.

The courses, which derive their strength and essence from Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar and many others, are committed to writing the preface for the new age. Students who study here can get into journalism, media, communication, teaching, research, international agencies, publishing, UGC, UPSC examinations, social sector and social activities, said Director, GCPAS, Varadesh Hiregange.

Those who are interested may register before August 10. For details, visit https://manipal.edu/gandhian-centre.html.


