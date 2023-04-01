Fr. Muller Charitable Institutions hold graduation ceremony of its three colleges

April 01, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Graduation ceremony of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions — Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences and Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing) — was held here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor M.K. Ramesh said that medical science has been one of the toughest courses in the country. While about 20% of students get into higher education after Class 12, about 8% give entrance examinations and about 80,000 have chances to become doctors. Among many medical colleges in Mangaluru, Fr. Muller stands out as it has the highest load of patients with the best faculty, Dr. Ramesh said.

Datuk Dr Heric Corray, Chief Operating Officer- Sabah Healthcare, Malaysia, said the medical realm was a noble profession. He told outgoing graduates, “Patients will put their lives in your hands; so maintain professionalism as a care giver. No sharing of personal data which might risk the privacy of the patients.”

Mangaluru Bishop and FMCI President Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha told the students, “The effort put in your education should be put to the use for the good of mankind. Man cannot do it alone but needs the wisdom and Providence from God. Your teachers stand proud today and so is your management who have left no stone unturned to provide you the best in your academic pursuits.”

FMCI Director Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, FMMC Dean Antony Sylvan Dsouza, FMCOHS Principal Hilda Dsouza, FMC Principal P.M. Akhilesh and others were present. The FMCI instituted President’s Gold Medal was conferred to Dr Niranjan.