HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four persons of a family murdered in Malpe

The police gave names of the deceased as Haseena,46, and her children Afnan, 23, Agnaz, 21 and Asim, 12. Haseena’s aunt is critically injured

November 12, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old woman and her three children were murdered in Nejaru in Malpe police station limits of Udupi district on November 12.

The police gave names of the deceased as Haseena,46, and her children Afnan, 23, Agnaz, 21 and Asim, 12. Haseena’s aunt is critically injured.

According to Malpe police, a person attacked the family members with a sharp weapon and left the place. Superintendent of Police K. Arun and Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinakar visited the spot.

The police have seen a person with white shirt and mask moving suspiciously near the house few minutes before the incident. The police are working on this and other clues leading to the assailant, the police said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.