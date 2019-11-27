Mangaluru

Former office-bearers of co-op. society convicted of fraud in 40-yr.-old case

more-in

In a four-decade-old case, a local court in Moodbidri has sentenced a former secretary and a former president of a cooperative society on finding them guilty of creating 127 loan applications in fictitious names and getting ₹ 16.27 lakh loan sanctioned from the South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank in 1979.

The sentence was against Dharanendra Kumar and Arvind Kumar, who were the secretary and president of the Shirthady Service Cooperative Society Ltd., Shirthady, respectively, pertaining to the fraud reported between May 8, 1978 and December 10, 1979.

As per the charge-sheet filed by the Criminal Investigation Department, Dharanendra Kumar and Arvind Kumar created 127 loan applications in the name of the dead and other persons and sent them to SCDCC Bank with a request to sanction loans.

The SCDCC Bank sanctioned ₹ 16,38,250. The two withdrew ₹ 16,27,800 from the SCDCC Bank’s Karkala branch where the society had its account and misappropriated the funds without disbursing the amount to anybody. They were charged with writing false accounts and suppressing and destroying evidence.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 1:12:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/former-office-bearers-of-co-op-society-convicted-of-fraud-in-40-yr-old-case/article30091257.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY