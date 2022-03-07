Five more students return from Ukraine

Five medical students from Dakshina Kannada who returned to Mangaluru on Monday from war-torn Ukraine, posing with Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Five more students hailing from Dakshina Kannada, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, returned to their home district on Monday.

Dale Andriana Lewis from Mangaluru taluk arrived at the international airport here in the evening from Mumbai. Similarly, Loyd Antony Pereira, who also hails from Mangaluru taluk, flew in from Delhi.

Pruthviraj Bhat flew from New Delhi to Bengaluru and then reached his house near Bikarnakatte here on Monday evening. Sakshi Sudhakar flew from New Delhi to Mangaluru and then reached her house on New Bejai Road in the evening.

Preethi Poojary reached her house in Moodbidri taluk from Bengaluru.

On the way

Naimisha, a resident of Moodbidri taluk, has reached New Delhi. Sheikh Mohammed Thaha, a resident of the city, has reached the Romanian border.

Out of the total 18 students from Dakshina Kannada who were stranded, 17 have returned to India, the Dakshina Kannada district administration said.

Meanwhile, Udupi district resident Anifred Ridley D’Souza reached New Delhi from Budapest on Sunday. She flew to Bengaluru airport on Monday and is staying at her sister’s place in Bengaluru. Ankita Jagadish Poojary, who returned to Mumbai from Poland on March 3, reached her home town on Monday.

Medical student Glenwill Fernandes has reached the Romanian border, the Udupi district administration said in the status report.