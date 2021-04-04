Fire breaks out at Pachchanady

Fire broke out at a dry waste recycling unit of the Mangaluru City Corporation at Pachchanady damaging machineries and a shed late on Sunday.

Fire fighters were trying to extinguish the fire till close to midnight.

Mayor Premananda Shetty told The Hindu from the spot that short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire. Machineries and a shed have been damaged in the fire, he said and added that precautions were being taken to prevent the spread of the fire to any residential locality nearby.

The fire broke out in the unit of Nature Friendly, an outsourced agency which is recycling dry waste for the corporation, he said and added that six fire tenders were fighting the fire.

In addition to the fire tenders of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the New Mangalore Port Trust, fire tenders have been summoned from MRPL, he said.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra was also at the spot.