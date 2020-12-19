Farm reforms being thwarted, says Shobha Karandlaje

MP: A section of people is spreading lies for political gains

Shobha Karandlaje, Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP, on Friday said a section of people was spreading lies for political gains and to defeat the Union government’s commitment to double farmers’ income.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje said the amendments to farm laws were passed after consultation with all political parties. “However opposition parties are now agitating against them solely for political gains. The Bills will ensure farmers that are not cheated by middlemen as they will now have the freedom to sell their produce outside APMCs to get better prices,” she said.

The MP further alleged divisive politics followed by the Congress could be seen in the ongoing farmers’ protest rallies that were sponsored by vested interests.

Real farmers have held protests in the past against the exploitation by middlemen in APMCs, she claimed.

“In the Left-ruled Kerala, there are no APMCs. Then what is the rationale behind opposing reforms in the farm sector,” she asked.

The bills were discussed in detail in the standing committee concerned where all political parties had expressed their views.