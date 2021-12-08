Mangaluru

Family of four found dead

The family had moved into a house near Jeppu Market in Mangaluru in November 2021.  

A family of four was found dead in a house near Jeppu Market in Mangaluru on December 8.

The police gave their names as Nagesh Shiraguppi, 30, a truck driver, his wife Vijayalakshmi, 26, a security guard, and their children Sapna, 8, and Samarth, 4. The family hails from Sunag village in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot district.

The police said Nagesh was found hanging from the ceiling while Vijayalakshmi and the children died following consumption of poison. The family had moved to the house 15 days ago.

(Those under distress and having suicidal tendency can contact Arogya Sahayavani on 104)


