Mission Hospital gets new oxygen generation plant

A new oxygen generation plant was installed at the Lombard Memorial (Mission) Hospital in Udupi on Monday.

In a press release, the hospital said that the new plant estimated at ₹40 lakh has a capacity to produce 30 jumbo cylinders of oxygen per day. The plant also has an automatic changeover system if more oxygen is needed for additional cylinders, the release said.

The new plant was imported from Portugal with funding from Azim Premji Foundation.

About preparedness to provide good treatment to COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, the hospital said that oxygen pipelines have been laid to all wards, including casualty, intensive care unit, high dependency unit, labour theatre and operation theatre. Oxygen back-up has been made available for ICU beds. In addition, the hospital has 10 small individual oxygen concentrators and two high flow nasal oxygen systems, the release stated.

General Manager of Badagabettu Credit Cooperative Society, Udupi, Jayakar Shetty inaugurated the plant. Assistant Drug Controller K.V. Nagaraj, Udupi CMC councillor Amrita Krishnamurthy, president of Indian Medical Association, Karnataka Chapter, Suresh Kudva and Mission Hospital Director Sushil Jathanna were present.