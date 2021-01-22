Factories given March deadline to set things right

Mangaluru City Corporation on Sunday said that the district administration has given March 2021 as deadline to fishmeal factories to comply with all statutory norms.

Area Councillor (Surathkal West) Shobha Rajesh told The Hindu that the Deputy Commissioner recently held a meeting with all the concerned and asked the factories to completely stop all the civic nuisance by March this year. Otherwise, the Deputy Commissiner has warned that action will be taken against them, according to Ms. Rajesh.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that following repeated complaints, senior officials of the district administration recently visited the area and took stock of the situation. Following this, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board issued the deadline. Meanwhile, representatives of fishmeal factories told reporters here on Saturday that the factories would install bio-filters and scrubbers that reduce the foul smell, before the deadline given by the district administration.