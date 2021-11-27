Mangaluru

Facility is functional, says Konkan Railway

Konkan Railway Corporation has said that the passenger reservation system (PRS) at the Post Office, Kundapur, is working. A release here on Friday said that glitches in the working of the passenger reservation system have been rectified and the system is working properly. It was out of order due to technical problems, KRCL said and regretted inconvenience caused to passengers.


