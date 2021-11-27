Konkan Railway Corporation has said that the passenger reservation system (PRS) at the Post Office, Kundapur, is working. A release here on Friday said that glitches in the working of the passenger reservation system have been rectified and the system is working properly. It was out of order due to technical problems, KRCL said and regretted inconvenience caused to passengers.
Facility is functional, says Konkan Railway
Special Correspondent
MANGALURU,
November 27, 2021 01:38 IST
Special Correspondent
MANGALURU,
November 27, 2021 01:38 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Karnataka mandates rigorous screening and COVID-19 testing of arrivals from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 1:38:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/facility-is-functional-says-konkan-railway/article37713686.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story