Exhibition of relics in Mangaluru

The exhibition attracted students from the school, people from the city, priests, religious nuns and seminarians.

St. Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, organised a two-day exhibition on saints relics, paintings and statues in the Sacred Heart Hall here on Sunday and Monday to mark the Solemnity of All Saints, to highlight the theology of communion of saints and their intercession for the pilgrim church to reach heaven.

Very Rev. Fr. Ronald Serrao, Rector, St. Joseph Seminary, inaugurated the exhibition organised under the leadership of third year philosophy students. The exhibition displayed the relics of over 50 saints, their pictures and statues. A few paintings of the saints drawn by the seminarians were also showcased.

Fr. Serrao said, “This exhibition was planned in a short time. It is a type of meditation on the lives of saints and the path they have taken to reach heaven.” The purpose of this exhibition is to help people understand the glory of heaven and to take appropriate means to reach heaven, he added.

Jacintha D’Souza, former principal, The School of Social Service, Roshni Nilaya, said, “Having relics of so many saints in one place is a rare privilege. It is good to know about the lives of saints along with the summary given below the relics and statues. It inspires us to live a holy life on the solemnity of All Saints Day.”

The exhibition attracted students from the school, people from the city, priests, religious nuns and seminarians.