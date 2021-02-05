Ensure safe operation of LPG tankers, oil companies told

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday directed oil marketing companies concerned to ensure safe operation of heavy trucks transporting LPG (bullet tankers) in the wake of repeated road accidents involving such vehicles in the district.
Presiding over the District Disaster Management Committee meeting here, Dr. Rajendra said that the tankers should be allowed to operate only during the permitted hours, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Accidents involving bullet tankers will have serious repercussions, he said and added that vehicular movement on highways too come to a standstill for hours together when such accidents occur.
Also, there should be two drivers for each tanker, he noted.
The Deputy Commissioner asked senior police officers to monitor movement of bullet tankers and levy penalty if they are found operating in violation of the prescribed timing, as well as with only one driver.
It is also necessary for oil companies to make alternative arrangements for supplying LPG and avoid operating of bullet tankers as far as possible. Otherwise, the administration will ban completely the movement of bullet tankers in the district, he said.
He directed the National Highways Authority of India to ensure that road shoulders remained flat so that vehicles do not topple even when they come off the carriageway.
Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and others were present.
