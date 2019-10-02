Electrification on Konkan railway to be completed by December next

Regional Railway Manager, Konkan Railway, Karwar, B.B. Nikam said on Tuesday that electrification of the 741-km-long Konkan railway line from Roha to Thokur, which was under way, would be completed by December 31, 2020.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Nikam said that the total cost of the project was ₹ 1,100 crore. Simultaneous execution of work was being taken from both ends by two different agencies. It was being done in two sections — Roha to Verna and from Verna to Thokur. The doubling of line from Roha to Veer was expected to be completed by December 31, 2019.

He said that in view of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachhata Pakhwara was held on Konkan Railway route from September 16 to 30, during which various activities were held. The focus of Swachhata Pakhwada was not only on ensuring involvement but also to bring about behavioural and attitudinal change through innovative activities so that the goals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan could be achieved and sustained, he said.

Swachhata Pakhwara on Konkan Railway began with a Swachhata pledge by Chairman and Managing Director, Konkan Railway, Sanjay Gupta along with executives and staff at Ratnagiri Railway Station. Shramdaan and Prabhat Pheris were organised as a part of cleanliness awareness. Seminars on “Shunning plastic use” was held in Belapur, Ratnagiri and Karwar region. The various activities taken up during the Swachhata Pakhwara included Swachh Samwad and awareness programmes such as nukkad nataks, drawing, essay competition for schoolchildren at railway stations to spread awareness on cleanliness and eradication of single-use plastic. Cloth bags were distributed to passengers and food stall vendors.

Under Swachh Stations, intensive cleanliness drives were conducted at all railway stations. NGOs, schools, colleges volunteered. Under Swachh Railgaadi, intensive cleaning was taken up on trains, including pantry cars and base kitchens. Under Swachh Parisar, cleanliness drives were taken up in railway colonies, retiring rooms and dormitories.

Sudha Krishnamurthy, Public Relations Officer, Konkan Railway, was present.