‘Ease of Living Index’ survey evokes poor response in city

With poor response to the online “Ease of Living Index 2019 Mangaluru Citizens Perception Survey”, which was launched on February 1, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation on Friday appealed to citizens to give their feedback in large numbers.

Addressing a joint press conference, Mohammed Nazir, Managing Director, MSCL, and Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde, Commissioner, city corporation, said that the city’s population stood at 5.50 lakh.

Of this, only 2,200 persons have given their feedback by participating in the survey hosted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The last date for giving feedback, available only online, is February 29. People should log on to http://eol2019.org/citizen- feedback to answer 24 questions.

Mr. Hegde said that it would not take more than 10 minutes to give feedback as there are multiple choices to answer. The literacy rate is the highest in Mangaluru. Hence, citizens should speak up.

Mr. Nazir said that the corporation and MSCL expects at least 10,000 people to participate in the survey. Answering identified questions online would help the city improve its ranking in the “Ease of Living” index.

Some of the questions cover affordability of education, quality of healthcare, affordability of house rent, cleanliness of the city, water-logging, safe commuting, city as a safe and secure place to live in, emergency services, drinking water supply and safety of women in public places.

He said that the survey would also help the city administration move towards outcome-based planning from the present input-based approach.

With this, the Ministry has sought to facilitate smart cities and other million-plus population cities in assessment of outcomes that would lead to better planning and management. Besides the online survey, residents can participate in the survey through social media — on Facebook (@SmartCitiesMission) and Twitter (@easeofliving2019), he said.

Mangaluru stood 41st among the 100 smart cities in the 2017 survey. This year, 114 cities will participate in the survey, he added.