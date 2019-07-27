Early warning system for dengue, malaria proposed

Expressing the need to institutionalise vector clearing exercise, Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. said on Friday that the district administration is working on having an early warning system on malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Talking to reporters during a Meet-the-Press programme here on Friday, Mr. Senthil said that in view of the prevailing weather condition, people should be warned of likely vector-borne diseases and the precautionary measures that need to be taken.

Mr. Senthil said that ideally, vector clearing exercise should start in April and May. “We missed going on a hyper mode vector clearance in these two months,” he added.

The district administration was also late in noticing the unusually high number of preliminary card tests for dengue done in private laboratories in the city. Dengue and malaria awareness programmes have failed to make people realise their responsibility in destroying vectors on their premises.

The situation now, the Deputy Commissioner said, has taught many lessons for the district administration. Among the steps being taken for institutionalising the vector clearing exercise include regular surveillance of malaria, dengue and other vector-borne disease. “Slackness in surveillance work was also a cause for the spike in dengue cases,” Mr. Senthil said.