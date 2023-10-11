DYFI holds demonstration protesting poor quality of Surathkal-MRPL four-lane road

October 11, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and other organisations held a demonstration protesting the alleged poor quality of work in four-laning the 4.5 km road from Surathkal to MRPL.

The concrete layers of the road have come out within a month of the completion of the project, alleged DYFI Dakshina Kannada district president B.K. Imtyaz while addressing the protesters.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty appears to not be bothered about the poor quality of work, he said.

Mr. Imtiyaz said the Surathkal-MRPL Road was formed following people’s struggle. Dr. Shetty’s achievement was that making the road that should have been a six-lane one into four-lane, he quipped. The MLA never bothered to check the construction quality after laying the foundation stone for its development, he alleged.

Every day accidents were happening on the stretch because of potholes thereby affecting vehicular movement. Heavy trucks arriving to Konkan Railway Corporation’s Ro Ro facility at Surathkal station too were contributing to traffic jams. These issues should immediately be addressed, he demanded.

DYFI Mangaluru vice-president Srinath Kulal, Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union president Abdul Bashir and others were present.