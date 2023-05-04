HamberMenu
Drying up of Netravathi has nothing to do with Yettinahole project, says MP

Water from the project is yet to reach parched regions of Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and other areas. Not a single drop of water has flowed from the project. Hence, there is no link to the drying up of the river and the project, says Veerappa Moily

May 04, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Netravathi river.

A view of the Netravathi river. | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Chief Minister and congress leader, M. Veerappa Moily speaking in a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on May 4.

Former Chief Minister and congress leader, M. Veerappa Moily speaking in a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on May 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Netravathi drying up, has nothing to do with the ongoing Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project, said senior Congress leader and former Chikkaballapur Member of Parliament M. Veerappa Moily here on Thursday, May 4.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Moily said that water from the project is yet to reach parched regions of Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and other areas. “Not a single drop of water has flowed from the project. Hence, there is no link to the drying up of the river and the project,” he said.

When pointed out at the damages that the project has caused to the Western Ghats and the tributaries of the Netravathi, Mr. Moily said that he has no answer to it. Mr. Moily said as part of project only a small portion of the water is to be diverted. “The environment assessment report did not say that the project will lead to drying up of the river,” he said.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will return to power in Karnataka, Mr. Moily said the rule of “corrupt BJP Government” led by Basavaraj Bommai will come to an end.

Mr. Moily said the “guarantees” and assurances of the Congress will be effectively implemented as he said that the Congress will not indulge in corrupt practices. The corrupt practices of BJP government has caused loss of ₹1.25 lakh crore to the exchequer, he said.

