Doctors on bicycle jatha reach city

Two young doctors from Manipal Hospital who began a bicycle jatha from Bengaluru on Sunday to help build harmonious relationship between doctors and the general public reached Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The Mangaluru units of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) felicitated the two doctors, Justin Aryabhata Gopaldas and Nikhil Narayanaswamy, here.

Speaking on the occasion, the two doctors said that attacks on doctors are increasing all over the State due to misunderstanding. “We want to the foster a harmonious relationship between doctors and people,” they said.

“We want to create an awareness on doctors perspective. Usually relatives of a patient don’t create problems. Anti-social elements joining them are creating troubles with vested interests. So we urge the government and the police to take action on such trouble-makers,” they said.

AMC president Sachidananda Rai, AMC secretary Siddartha Shetty, IMA secretary Animesh Jain and Medical Writer’s Forum State president Annayya Kulal were present.