‘Dhanya Muhurta’ in Udupi’s Admar Mutt today

The Admar Mutt would be performing the “Dhanya Muhurta” or “Bhatta Muhurta”, the last of the major preliminaries before the next Paryaya festival, here on Friday. The rituals connected to the Dhanya Muhurta would be held on the mutt premises on Car Street here at 9.55 a.m. The Admar Mutt would be taking over as the next Paryaya Mutt here on January 18, 2020.