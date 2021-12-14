Derogatory posts on Bipin Rawat must be seriously investigated, says Khader

Social media posts derogating the former Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, who died following a helicopter crash, should be viewed seriously and the persons responsible should be brought to book at the earliest, said Mangaluru MLA and former Health Minister U.T. Khader here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Khader said merely registering FIRs on the three derogatory posts on Facebook does not help. The State police should seriously investigate these cases and find the accused. “People should know the persons who have done this,” he said and added the act of derogating person of the stature of Mr. Rawat was akin to sedition. These accused persons should undergo exemplary punishment for this act, he added.

Mr. Khader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should give to nation the details of the crash in which Mr. Rawat and 12 others died.