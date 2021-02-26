Deputy CM inaugurates new facilities at Sahyadri

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday inaugurated “Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning” and “Industry Hub” at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management.

On the occasion, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, inaugurated the new premises of New Age Innovation Network (NAIN) while Keonics Chairman Harikrishna Bantwal inaugurated the Centre fo Excellence in Robotics Welding. Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru North MLA, inaugurated the new premises of Research Design Lab. Bhandary Education Foundation Chairman Manjunath Bhandary was present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Narayan said educational institutions were the means to address societal concerns and urged alumni of institutions to give back to their alma mater. Complimenting Sahyadri for its various initiatives including centre of excellence, industry hub, in-house companies and start-ups, he said Sahyadri was steadfast. Centre of Excellence in Digital Forensics Intelligence and Cyber Security and Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning were funded ₹80 lakh by VGST, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T, Government of Karnataka.

Sahyadri has been awarded New Age Innovation Network by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T, Govt. of Karnataka. Through this centre, a total of 21 projects have been funded a total amount of ₹54 lakh. This has resulted in the formation of 10 LLPS out of which three LLPs have received a grant of ₹85 lakh for scaling up.