Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar confident of voters ousting BJP in coastal belt of Karnataka

Mr. Shivakumar claimed that many students from the educational institutes in the coastal belt are dropping out due to the frequent communal disturbances promoted by the BJP

February 17, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

KPCC president and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar exuded confidence that voters in the coastal belt of Karnataka will oust the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Shivakumar also president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Speaking to mediapersons in Mangaluru on February 17 before the State-level convention of the Congress, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I am confident that people will make a change this time.”

Mr. Shivakumar said the unemployment problem is high in the coastal belt. Hence, people from the region have migrated to other parts of India and abroad in search of employment.

He said that the coastal belt is lagging in business and other economic activities due to the communal politics and agenda of the BJP. “Nothing is permanent in the politics. Hence, people are likely to go for a change in the coming Lok Sabha election.”

Mr. Shivakumar claimed that many students from the educational institutes in the coastal belt are dropping out due to the frequent communal disturbances promoted by the BJP. Many parents are now not ready to send their children to study in education institutes in the coastal belt. The BJP is not into development activities, but only playing with sentimental issues.

The Deputy Chief Minister refused to make any comment over the controversy related to a teacher at St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School in Mangaluru and police filing a case against two BJP MLAs. He said that law will take its own course, and he will not interfere in the matter. “Police will do their duty,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that four rounds of surveys have been organised in connection with selection of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Another survey is in progress. The candidates will be finalised once the last survey is completed.

