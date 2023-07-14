Delay in CRZ clearance holding up Sagarmala projects, says Minister

July 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal Subba Vaidya said here on Friday, that 26 maritime projects sanctioned to the State under the Sagarmala scheme have not taken off owing to issues associated with getting Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

Speaking at the first edition of Karnataka Ports Conference – 2023 organised by Karnataka Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, he said that though investors are ready to invest in maritime projects they cite difficulty in getting CRZ clearance as the main hindrance notwithstanding the Union government relaxing certain conditions.

The Minister said that the government has proposed to develop a port at Mavinakurve in Uttara Kannada under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Mr. Vaidya said that a mini-floating jetty is coming up at Karwar. There is a proposal to build another floating jetty in Mangaluru. Dredging will have to be done before going ahead with the project in the city.