Death toll in rain-related incidents in DK, Udupi districts rises to nine

July 08, 2023 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - MANGALURU

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in a week rose to nine on Friday.

A woman aged 48, identified as Zareena, died in a landslip at Gumpu Mane in Nandavara village, Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

According to the Revenue Department officials, a portion of a hillock behind the house of Mohammed, at Gumpu Mane, came crashing at about 5.15 a.m..

Mr. Mohammed’s wife, Ms. Zareena, and their daughter Shafa, 20, were caught under the debris. While Ms. Shafa was rescued, Ms. Zareena succumbed to injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M.P. Mullai Muhilan visited the spot.

Thirty-year-old Praveen Acharya, from Pilar village in Kaup taluk, Udupi district, who was driving a motorbike on the Belman-Padubidri main road died when a banyan tree fell on him at about 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The body of Raju alias Vitala, 45, of Nitte village, Karkala taluk, Udupi district, who had been washed away in a river on July 5, was found on Thursday.

With this, five persons in Dakshina Kannada and four persons in Udupi district have died in rain-related incidents this week.

Meanwhile, schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts continued to remain closed on the third consecutive day on Friday, as the India Meteorological Department had issued orange alert to the coastal belt.

The Forest Department has banned trekking to Gadai Kallu in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada from Friday, as steps leading to the top of the hill will become slippery during the monsoon.