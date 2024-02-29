GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DC tells officials to address traffic chaos at Hamilton Circle in Mangaluru on priority

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said it was unfortunate that the junction in front of the district administration’s office itself remains in disarray

February 29, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan directed Mangaluru Smart City Limited, the Mangaluru City Corporation, and the Mangaluru City Traffic Police to immediately address traffic chaos at Hamilton Circle in the State Bank of India area in Mangaluru, on February 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan directed Mangaluru Smart City Limited., the Mangaluru City Corporation, and the Mangaluru City Traffic Police to immediately address traffic chaos at Hamilton Circle near State Bank of India.

Chairing the District Road Safety Committee meeting in Mangaluru on February 28, Mr. Muhilan was responding to a number of complaints from the general public about the chaos at State Bank of India area following the introduction of circular one-way from Clock Tower-to-Clock Tower under the Mangaluru Smart City project.

Social activists attending the meeting drew the DC’s attention towards the unscientific execution of Smart City works at Hamilton Circle, and the resultant traffic chaos in the region. The entire junction needs to be redone scientifically to bring order in vehicular movement, they urged the DC.

Mr. Muhilan said it was unfortunate that the junction in front of the district office itself remains in disarray. There were other problems, including parking, erection of flexes, cut-outs, in the area. Any Smart City work should be completed property and should not lead to other problems. Therefore, the MSCL, the MCC and the MCTP should work in cohesion to end problems at Hamilton Circle, he said.

Footpath encroachment

People drew Mr. Muhilan’s attention towards footpath encroachment by street vendors at Lady Hill, Kankanady, and Valencia. They park old vehicles on the pavement or flanks of the road, prepare eatables using cooking oil, and LPG stoves, thereby endangering the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

The DC directed the police and MCC officials to take suitable action.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner L.K. Anand and others were present at the meeting.

