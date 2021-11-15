Day-long Children’s Day events planned in Puttur

All tasks will be handled by children

From conducting the official programme to different cultural events, it will all be done by children during the day-long Puttur taluk Children’s Day programme to be held at the Town Hall on Monday.

As many as 200 children from government and aided schools of 20 education clusters of the taluk will take part in the programme. “The events have been evenly distributed among the clusters and they have undergone training in the last a few days,” said Puttur Block Education Officer C. Lokesh, who has conceptualised the programme.

Among the events that will held include an hour-long play Bharavase Baalina Belaku (Confidence is the guiding light to life) that will be staged by 21 students from the Harady cluster.

“This play has been written by assistant teacher Malleshaiah from North Karnataka region. Teachers from Kadaba and Harady have trained the students,” Mr. Lokesh said.

The other events include Tulu folk dance by students from Bhajathur cluster, group song by students from Noojibaltila and Kavu clusters, Kannada Dimdima rendition by Kaniyuru cluster students, Yoga by Narimogaru students, Kamsale by Uppinangady students, Koolata by Bettampady students, and group dance by Kodimbady and Puttur cluster students. Teachers have trained the students in the last one month for this programme, which is being held for the first time in Dakshina Kannada. Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor will inaugurate the programme at 9 a.m. and it will go on till about 4 p.m. Following the inauguration, Mr. Matandoor will interact with children. Members of Taluk Teachers’ Association are actively involved in the programme. Organisations have come forward to arrange refreshments and food the children, Mr. Lokesh added.