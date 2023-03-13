HamberMenu
Converting wet waste into manure can solve burning issue of handling solid waste, says CMC president

Sumithra R. Nayak urges hotels and wedding halls generating bulk wet waste to manage wet waste or convert it as manure. Everyone should cooperate with the civic body to address the wet waste issue

March 13, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
City Municipal Council president Sumithra R. Nayak inaugurating a workshop on bulk waste management in Udupi on Monday, March 13.

City Municipal Council president Sumithra R. Nayak inaugurating a workshop on bulk waste management in Udupi on Monday, March 13. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi City Municipal Council president Sumithra R. Nayak on Monday, March 13, said the threat of hndling solid waste looming over civic bodies can be tackled by converting the wet waste into organic manure.

She was speaking after inaugurating a workshop on the effective management of bulk waste and demonstration of organic manure machinery organised by the CMC. Over 40 tonnes of waste was collected in the municipal limits every day, she said adding the waste was segregated at Karval village.

Ms. Nayak urged hotels and wedding halls generating bulk wet waste to manage wet waste or convert it as manure. Everyone should cooperate with the civic body to address the wet waste issue, she said.

Municipal Commissioner Uday Shetty said the total waste collected in the city comes to around 70 tonnes a day even as solid waste management has become a great concern for everyone. Besides solid waste handling centres at Beedinagudde and Karavali Bypass, a material resource handling facility was recently opened at Karval, he said.

Vijay Industries-Katpady Managing Director Satyendra Pai demonstrated generation of gas from wet waste and waste conversion into manure while CMC Cleaning Ambassador Joseph G.M. Rebello spoke about waste segregation at source. Rakshith from Korloskar Oil Ltd., and Rakshith from Green Rich Grow India Ltd., demonstrated their machinery that converts wet waste into manure.

Mitra Nursing Home retired medical officer B.G.K. Acharya, municipal councillors Rashmi Chittaranjan Bhat and Jayanthi and others were present.

