Continue normal water supply till this weekend, Udupi MLA tells CMC officials

Suvarna visits Baje Dam area along with some municipal councillors and officials and takes stock of the situation

April 29, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, inspecting the water level of Baje Dam across the Swarna River from where drinking water is supplied to Udupi city, on Monday, April 29.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, inspecting the water level of Baje Dam across the Swarna River from where drinking water is supplied to Udupi city, on Monday, April 29. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, on Monday, April 29, asked the City Municipality officials to maintain a normal supply of water to the city till this weekend after obtaining information about the water availability at the Baje Dam across Swarna River from where drinking water is supplied to the city.

Mr. Suvarna visited the Baje Dam area along with some municipal councillors and officials and took stock of the situation. Depending upon the water availability next week, a decision on water rationing could be taken, he told the officials.

The MLA asked officials to make optimum utilisation of water available through public open wells and borewells in the city. He also told them to ensure water supply to areas that required water through contractors who have got the tenders. Mr. Suvarna also said he would conduct an inspection and hold a meeting with officials concerned about supply of water to Udupi from the Varahi project on Tuesday, April 30.

Councillors Prabhakar Poojary, Girish Anchan, Baakrishna Shetty and Sundar Kalmady and Assistant Executive Engineer Yashvanth Prabhu and others were present.

