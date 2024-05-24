GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress government targetting BJP workers and MLAs selectively, alleges BJP

Published - May 24, 2024 09:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sathish Kumpala, president of Dakshina Kannada BJP unit, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday, May 24.

Sathish Kumpala, president of Dakshina Kannada BJP unit, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday, May 24. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Claiming that Belthangady taluk president of BJP Yuva Morcha Shashiraj Shetty, who has been arrested, was not involved in illegal quarrying, the BJP alleged here on Friday, May 24, that its worker has selectively been targetted by the government.

Addressing presspersons, the president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Satish Kumpala alleged that the Congress government has continued its atrocity against the BJP workers. “Why the police and the district administration officials are not raiding other illegal quarrying and sand extraction units? Are there not other such units in the district?” Mr. Kumpala asked.

He said that Mangaluru police filed a case against D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, and Y. Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, in connection with a school matter some time ago. Now they have filed two cases against the party’s Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA. “The Congress government is targetting not only the party workers but the party MLAs,” he alleged adding that the government’s focus is not on taking up development projects.

Defending the conduct of Mr. Poonja at the Belthangady police station on May 18 night, Mr. Kumpala said that the MLA went there in the interest of party workers and the interest of the party. The workers gathered at the house of Mr. Poonja on May 22 to protect the MLA from getting arrested. “If the intention of police is only to serve the notice and ask the MLA to appear for the inquiry why did they were in the house of Mr. Poonja from morning to evening?” he asked.

Mr. Kumpala said that the BJP never supported illegal quarrying or illegal sand extraction.

He said that the party MLAs will raise the matter related to the government targetting its MLAs in the coming Legislative Assembly session.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.