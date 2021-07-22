Congress cancels R.S. Surjewala’s meetings in Mangaluru

Party cites ill-health of former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes

The Congress has cancelled the meetings of leaders of five districts scheduled in Mangaluru on July 23. The leaders were to meet All India Congress Committee general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar in connection with the revamp of the party as part of preparations for local body elections.

The party cancelled the event in view of the poor health condition of former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes who is in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Mangaluru since July 19.

Party leaders from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts had been scheduled to meet Mr. Surjewala and Mr. Shivakumar at the party office in Mangaluru to revamp the District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees to prepare the party for elections to zilla panchayats and other local bodies.

Elected representatives, office-bearers of frontline cells and wings of the party, former ministers and candidates who contested the 2018 Assembly and 2019 parliamentary elections had been invited to the meetings.

However, the meetings called by the two leaders in Tumakuru on July 24 will go ahead as scheduled, according to a statement from the party on July 22.