Mangaluru

Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes hospitalised

A file photo of Oscar Fernandes (left) with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at an election rally in Mangaluru.   | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on July 19. He is in the intensive care unit. Mr. Fernandes is a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka.

According to close aides, the 80-year-old senior Congress leader had slipped on Sunday while performing yoga in his house. When he went to the private hospital on Monday for dialysis, he informed doctors about the incident. Tests were done, and Mr. Fernandes was shifted to the intensive care unit for observation. He was unconscious, a close aide said.


