‘Concerted efforts required to prevent abuse against children’

Expressing concern over increasing sexual abuse against children the Principal District and Sessions Judge Kadluru Sathyanarayanacharya said here on Saturday that concerted efforts are required to prevent it. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a public consultation on child trafficking and protection Mr. Sathyanarayanacharya, who is also the chairman of Dakshina Kannada

Legal Services Authority, said that both poverty and richness paved the way for the issues of children.

Their access to the mobile phones and drugs made children deviate from the true path of life.

Parents should keep a tab on the change in behaviour of their children to prevent them from treading a wrong path, he said adding that children are being neglected in the society for various reasons.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Selvamani R. presided over.

The district legal services authority and PADI, a non-government organisation, organised the consultation.