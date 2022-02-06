Commuters rue KSRTC city services fare hike

Operational costs are mounting, says transport corporation

Commuters in Mangaluru and Udupi have decried the fare hike of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s city services (JNNURM buses) while the KSRTC defended the decision saying the promotional fares prevailing since 2016 were not revised so far and the corporation had to revise the fares to absorb operational costs.

KSRTC’s Mangaluru Division increased fares on its city buses being operated in Udupi and Mangaluru with effect from February 1. The increase ranges from ₹1 to ₹6 in both the cities.

Violet Fernandes, a Mangaluru resident wondered the rationale behind increasing the fares for the popular services and said they were being highly patronised by the travelling public. Fares between Mangaluru and Mudipu, for example, she said, had been increased from ₹19 to ₹25 without any justification. Fares between Pumpwell and Mudipu, which were at ₹17, too had been increased to ₹25, she pointed out.

Saying the revision was unscientific and unjust, Ms. Fernandes, speaking on behalf of other commuters, urged the KSRTC to roll back the fare hike.

KSRTC’s Mangaluru Divisional Controller S.N. Aruna, however, said the corporation had not revised the promotional fares since 2016 when it introduced city services in both Mangaluru and Udupi. The fares were kept low to popularise the services and did not meet operational costs even at that time.

The cost of operation had increased substantially over the last six years with increased diesel prices alone accounting for the bulk of the operational cost. Different divisions of the corporation had been demanding fare revision for their city services and the central office permitted them to revise the fares in December last, he said.

Mr. Aruna said the maximum hike was at ₹6 on some long-distance routes and claimed still KSRTC fares were way below those charged on private buses plying on the same routes.

The corporation operates city services on 19 routes in Udupi and 16 in Mangaluru.