Community Service Centre starts working at Wenlock Hospital

The Indian Red Cross’ Dakshina Kannada unit on Tuesday started operation of Community Service Centre at Government Wenlock Hospital.

The centre will help visitors avail various treatment facilities at the hospital. It will be in addition to the Citizens' Help Desk located near the casualty block of the hospital.

The centre will be operated by volunteers comprising senior citizens, members associated with Milagres Church and Youth Red Cross members from University College and government colleges in Car Street and Balmatta. They will sport aprons from the Indian Red Cross.

Inaugurating the centre, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary commended senior citizens and others who had volunteered to serve the needy coming to the hospital. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath asked volunteers to work in shifts by which they can handle visitors coming in large numbers in the morning and evening.

Deputy Commissioner and president of Indian Red Cross Dakshina Kannada unit Sindhu B. Rupesh, chairman and Honorary Secretary of district unit Shantaram Shetty and S.A. Prabhakar Sharma, also spoke. The Indian Red Cross presented four sets of towels for newborns to Savitha, Superintendent, Government Lady Goschen Hospital.