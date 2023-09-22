HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘Coastal Karnataka will get a Vande Bharat Express service by October’

September 22, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, September 22, assured Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel that the Railways would introduce a Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Madgaon (Goa) by next month.

The assurance came when Mr. Kateel met Mr. Vaishnaw in New Delhi with a list of demands of coastal Karnataka. Mr. Kateel brought to Mr. Vashnaw’s notice that no Vande Bharat Express was running in coastal Karnataka despite there being a huge demand.

He said there was a huge potential to run the Vande Bharat Express between Mangaluru and Goa as both the regions were known as tourism destinations even as they also share many common things, including language, culture, etc. They are known for scenic beauty, rich heritage, and vibrant cultural traditions.

Enhanced connectivity would boost economic and tourism activities, thereby helping the growth of trade and commerce in the regions, he said. The introduction aligns with the government’s vision of expanding railway connectivity and fostering economic development across the country.

Mr. Kateel said in a statement that the Minister was positive to the demand and promised to introduce the service by October.

Related Topics

Mangalore / Goa / railway / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.