Coast Guard rescues Tamil Nadu fishing vessel near Mangaluru

September 28, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued a fishing boat from Tamil Nadu that was stranded in the sea, 39 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast .

In a press release by the Coast Guard Karnataka on Thursday, it was stated that ICG’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received information about fishing boat Thiruchendur Murugan getting stranded in the sea because of broken engine shaft.

The boat had left for fishing from Mookaiyur, near Rameswaram, on September 20.

The MRCC relayed the information to Coast Guard Karnataka, which immediately sent two Coast Guard Interceptor boats – C-448 and C-446 – to the spot.

These two interceptor boats, along with fishing boat Sea Tiny safely towed the stranded boat to New Mangalore Port at 1.50 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the ICG personnel evacuated fisherman Vasanth, who had experienced chest pain and breastlessness, onboard Baby Mary 4 boat, in deep sea, 36 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast. After giving first aid, fisherman was admitted to a private hospital in the city.