May 06, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

All the 136 Class 10 students of the St. Theresa School, Bendoor, have passed in the Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) 2023-24 this year.

In a press release, the school said as many as 105 students secured distinction, while 31 secured first class. A total of 39 students secured more than 90% marks. Adria Fernandes topped with 98.2%, followed by Bhuvan Krishna at 97.4% and Abdul Hadi Moideen at 96.4%, the school stated.