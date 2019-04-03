City gets first spell of summer showers

Accompanied with heavy winds, the city received its first spell of summer showers on Tuesday.

However, it did not bring down the temperature much.

Reports reaching here said that Dharmasthala, Ujire, Nidle, Belthangady, Guruvayanakere, Guthigar, Balpa, Kabaka, BC Road and Bantwal in the district received good rainfall in the evening.

A coconut tree fell on a house belonging to Mohana Jogi at Bedragudde, Amtady village, near Bantwal, damaging the house, reports said. None was injured in the incident.

Areas on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Sullia, Kadaba, Puttur and Belthangady taluks have been receiving summer showers for more than a week now.

According to the weather forecast, cloudy weather with light rainfall is expected in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for the next five days.