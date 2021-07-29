City corpn. to seek govt. nod for naming Lady Hill Circle after Narayana Guru

The council of the Mangaluru City Corporation in its meeting on Thursday resolved to seek the approval of the government to name the Lady Hill Circle as Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle.

It decided to write to the government in the matter. Earlier, the council, in its meeting on January 29, 2021, decided to name the circle after the social reformer [Narayana Guru].

An agenda tabled in the meeting said that following the decision of the council, the corporation issued a notification in two Kannada dailies on March 24, 2021 seeking objections, if any. It did receive any objections.

The meeting resolved to urge the State government to take up the issue of including Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution with the Union government. It has decided to send a proposal to the State government.

Mayor Premananda Shetty asked councillors to name two nominees to Area Sabhas to be constituted in the ward level, within a week. If councillors failed to name the nominees, the Commissioner of the corporation enjoys powers for nominating nominees, he said.

Mangaluru Taluk Health Officer Sujay Bhandary told the meeting that there is scarcity in the supply of Covishield and Covaxin in the district. Both these vaccines are not in stock, he added.

The supply of Covishield is nill and, on Wednesday, a 1,000 doses of Covaxin arrived against a demand for 13,000 doses, Dr. Bhandary said.