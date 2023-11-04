HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CII Southern Region to focus on nine tracks to transform South India by 2047

In alignment with CII’s National theme, CII Southern Region this year will focus on key enablers of growth that would propel economic growth of the southern States, says chairman Kamal Bali

November 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
CII Southern Region chairman Kamal Bali inaugurated the region’s new office, in the presence of other office-bearers in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 4.

CII Southern Region chairman Kamal Bali inaugurated the region’s new office, in the presence of other office-bearers in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Southern Region will focus on nine tracks to transform South India by 2047, said CII Southern Region chairman Kamal Bali, here on Saturday, November 4.

Mr. Bali, who is the president and Managing Director of Volvo Group India, told reporters, “In alignment with CII’s National theme, CII Southern Region this year will focus on key enablers of growth that would propel economic growth of the southern States and also set the tone for transitioning South India @ 75 to South India @ 100 with the theme ‘transformation through competitiveness, growth, sustainability, trust and globalisation’ for 2023-24.”

The nine tracks are: ‘People and culture rejuvenation’, ‘Holistic sustainability and ESG’, ‘Tech adoption and digital transformation’, ‘Embracing energy transition’, ‘Innovation and startup ecosystems’, ‘Manufacturing excellence’, ‘Partnerships and collaborations’, ‘MSMEs’, and ‘Brand building and sectoral promotion’.

Mr. Bali said CII will work closely with the State governments in bringing State-level policies on manufacturing and Industry 4.0, as these are very important in realising the economic goals and vision of southern States. CII would set up State-level task forces on digital transformation to support industries in their digitalisation initiatives to make member companies be ready for Industry 4.0.

CII will hand-hold 2,000 MSMEs which will be serviced and sensitised on various elements of competitiveness in collaboration with CII centres of excellence.

New Office

Inaugurating a new office of CII in Mangaluru earlier, Mr. Bali said CII’s office network in South India has now increased to 17. CII could extend its services to members and other stakeholders with specific interventions for development of MSMEs in Mangaluru region.

CII Karnataka Chairman Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan said CII could service its members at the grass root level with the network expansion in Karnataka. CII-Mangaluru District Chairman Praveen Kumar Kalbavi said the new office would strengthen CII’s presence in tier-2 cities and officer specific services to members in exports, food processing, manufacturing besides active engagement with academia and MSMEs in the region.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.