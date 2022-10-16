BSNL aggressively pushes Fibre to Home internet in DK Telecom District

The Company intends to enroll more franchisees to roll out services under revenue sharing model

The DK Telecom District of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., (BSNL) is aggressively pushing the Fibre to Home (FTTH) technology-enabled internet services in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts that has tariff as low as ₹449 plus taxes per month.

While over 2 lakh FTTH connections are already given across Karnataka Telecom Circle, the company has more than 18,000 customers in DKTD, said BSNL’s Principal General Manager G.R. Ravi. The aggressive push was possible after the Central government allowed BSNL to utilise the Bharat Fibre network of Bharat Broadband Network Ltd (BBNL).

Mr. Ravi told reporters here on Saturday, October 15, that BSNL is collaborating with franchises to roll out FTTH services on revenue sharing model thereby creating thousands of job opportunities to the youth in the region. As much as 50% of the revenue generated through FTTH service would be shared with the franchisees, who number at 63 at present in DKTD.

Interested would-be entrepreneurs may contact Assistant General Manager U. Lokesh on 9448189011 or Marketing executive K. Sudhir Kumar on 9448555433 to proceed further, Mr. Ravi said.

With the target of providing at least 2,000 new FTTH connections per month in DKTD, BSNL has been offering attractive tariff plans and discounts for existing old Bharat Fibre, broadband and landline customers as well as new customers. Since the services are provided through fibre network, there are very few complaints even as complaints are addressed within 24 hours. With rural people too are becoming internet-savvy and the work from home culture is spreading fast, the demand for uninterrupted internet services is growing, Mr. Ravi said.

4G connections

With BSNL’s 4G technology present only in Mangaluru, the company would expand the service to entire DKTD in about 18 months. Union Government’s revival plan for BSNL should bring in more capital for the company accelerating the expansion process. While over 660 new base transmission centres are sanctioned for Karnataka for providing 4G connectivity in uncovered areas, Madappady in Dakshina Kannada and five villages in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district would get these new BTS.

Admitting network issues in Mangaluru City, Mr. Ravi hoped capital infusion through the revival plan should help BSNL to address those issues.