Body of youth, who was washed away in Arasinagundi falls, found

July 30, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The body of Sharath Kumar, 23, of Bhadravati, Shivamogga district, who went missing after he slipped and got washed away at the Arasinagundi waterfalls on the Swaparnika river near Kollur, was traced on July 30, a week after the incident on July 23.

Police said that the body was traced at about 10.30 a.m. about 100 m away from the spot where he had slipped. It was stuck in a small cavity in the rock and it was retrieved later. As rains had receded in the last three days, it helped the search operation.

A video clip of Kumar falling into the water at the falls had gone viral. The waterfalls is in Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary under Kudremukh Wildlife Division. Kumar had trekked to the waterfalls with his friend Gururaj after walking about 6 km. Kumar was apparently posing for a video and Mr. Gururaj was shooting it when he slipped. Diving expert Eshwar Malpe assisted fire and emergency services and police department staff in tracing the body, police said.

