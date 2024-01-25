Boatyard operators, fish net makers demand compensation from government for move to vacate them from Promenade project area

January 25, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Owners of four boatyards and a fishnet producer have sought relief from the government for vacating the port land, taken on lease, between Netravathi railway bridge and the Bolar Sea Face for the ongoing waterfront promenade project of Mangaluru Smart City Limited.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Athaulla Rehman from Citizen Forum for Justice and owner of a boat yard in Mulihitlu said the Port Department has recently issued a notice to him asking to vacate the portion of the port land through which his boat yard can be accessed.

Sheikh Abdullah, owner of Bawa boat yard, said he too has been served notice to vacate the port land.

“More than 100 workers are working in my yard. I have taken a loan for running the yard. Vacating the land is nothing but closing the yard,” Mr. Rehman said.

Mr. Abdullah said he recently paid ₹1.13 lakh as lease amount to the Port Department and the period of lease is till March 2024. “More than 100 skilled and unskilled workers are employed in my yard. The future of the boat yards in the area and labourers working therein are at stake. The government should suitably provide compensation to boat yard operators,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Suraj from SK Fish Net firm in Lewell Bolar said he too has received a notice to vacate the land. “My unit has been running for over 10 years. The government should give compensation,” Mr. Suraj said .

Ian Lobo from Cascia Tile Factory, which has filed original suit questioning the Port Department’s action to take away the land leased to the factory, said a Mangaluru Civil Court granted status quo on the issue on October 9, 2023.

“Notices have been issued to a total of 19 persons, including our Tile Factory. We have legally replied that no action can be taken against us till finalisation of the suit,” Mr. Lobo said.

Apart from suit filed by Cascia Tile Factory, three more persons have filed suit questioning Port Department’s action.

In all, four suits have been filed in which the State government is respondent No. 1, while the Port Officer and Managing Director of Mangaluru Smart City Limited are Respondent No. 2 and 3. All the four suits are pending before 2nd Additional Civil Judge and JMFC Court, Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, MSCL has filed an interim application under Order 7 Rule 11 (a) and (d) of Code of Civil Procedure in all the four suits seeking dismissal of cases. The court is presently hearing the application.

MSCL has proposed to develop the waterfront as an active recreational and commercial area with waterfront gardens, parks, pedestrian-friendly walkways, bicycle track, board walks, nature park, and adventure sports.