GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP Yuva Morcha protests against CM iddaramaiah

February 18, 2024 05:59 am | Updated 05:59 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Yuva Morcha members of the BJP staged a black band protest on the airport road at Bondel while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was on his way from Mangaluru International Airport to Adyar to attend the convention of Congress leaders and elected representatives on Saturday.

Holding placards and tying black bands on the forehead, they said that the Chief Minister was anti-Hindu and following anti-Hindu policy. They opposed the government registering a case against the BJP city MLAs Y. Bharat Shetty and D. Vedavyasa Kamath in connection with the St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School incident in the city.

While police secured them they shouted slogans against the government that it is anti-Hindu and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

They were led by Ullal Nandan Malllya, Dakshina Kannada district president of the Yuva Morcha.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.