BJP urged not to hold public meetings on CAA

Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader and MLCs Harish Kumar and Ivan D’Souza on Tuesday asked the BJP not to hold public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Nehru Maidan here on January 12.
Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said Mangaluru was slowly returning to peace following the violent protests. In such a situation, it was not advisable for the BJP to hold a programme in support of the CAA. “The meeting is likely to flare tempers of the group agitating against the Act. As a ruling party, it’s the responsibility of BJP to not hold any events now that is likely to disturb peace,” Mr. Kumar said. They also requested the Muslim Central Committee to postpone meeting against the CAA slated on January 4.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.