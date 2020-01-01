Mangaluru

BJP urged not to hold public meetings on CAA

Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader and MLCs Harish Kumar and Ivan D’Souza on Tuesday asked the BJP not to hold public meeting in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Nehru Maidan here on January 12.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar said Mangaluru was slowly returning to peace following the violent protests. In such a situation, it was not advisable for the BJP to hold a programme in support of the CAA. “The meeting is likely to flare tempers of the group agitating against the Act. As a ruling party, it’s the responsibility of BJP to not hold any events now that is likely to disturb peace,” Mr. Kumar said. They also requested the Muslim Central Committee to postpone meeting against the CAA slated on January 4.

