BJP to launch village stay in Udupi from March 20

The BJP in Udupi district will commence its ‘grama vastavya’ (village stay) from March 20 to prepare itself to face the coming elections to the zilla panchayat and taluk panchayats, according to the president of Udupi district unit of the party Kuyilady Suresh Nayak.
Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Thursday he said that about five to six leaders of the party will stay in villages under the jurisdiction of 32 ‘mahashakthi kendras’ of the party every day starting from Saturday next. It is to ensure that the party should win at least 26 of 30 zilla panchayat constituencies and 70 of 85 taluk panchayat segments in the district, he said.
A stage programme will be conducted daily in the evening at 5 p.m. in the place where the leaders will stay in the villages. They will discuss among the active party workers the working pattern of the booth level committees of the party, Mr. Nayak said.
Hitting out at the Congress he alleged that the party has been misguiding farmers on the new farm laws of the Union government. The party will take out a ‘padayatra’ from Byndoor to Udupi in the second week of April to create awareness among farmers on the farm laws and clear their doubts over them.
About 5,000 people will participate in this three-day padayatra, he said.
Udupi Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu was present.
